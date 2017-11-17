2 men charged with dozens of fraud-related charges, found with stolen IDs, beef jerky in Red Deer
Two men have been charged with fraud-related offences after police found ID cards, mail, cheques and credit cards stolen from approximately 15 people.
On Nov. 2 at around 12:30 p.m. Red Deer RCMP searched a room in a local hotel after receiving a tip that two people staying there were taking part in possible fraud activity.
Police said one man was found with large quantities of documents, as well as methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Ryan Hall, 37, is facing 25 charges including 12 charges of possess/traffic in government documents, nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule I substance.
RCMP arrested a second suspect shortly afterward and found a “large quadfntity” of beef jerky. Police allege the jerky had been purchased using a fraudulent corporate cheque written to a bank account that had been opened using a fake name.
A second man will faces charges of fraud and use of a forged document. The 31-year-old cannot be named yet as his charges haven’t been sworn before the courts.
