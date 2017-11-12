Kelowna Rockets defeat Red Deer Rebels 5-2

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna opened the scoring 1:54 into the first period as Dillon Dube capitalized on an early power play.

The Rockets struck again three minutes later as Liam Kindreee collected a power-play goal of his own.

The Rebels put one marker on the board in the first period and the Rockets took a 2-1 lead into the second frame.

James Hilsendager took advantage of another power play at 8:41 of the middle frame to extend the Rockets lead to 3-1.

Kelowna managed two more goals before the end of the second period, from Braydyn Chizen and Kole Lind, giving the Rockets a 5-1 lead.

Red Deer got a lucky goal in the third, as a Rebel shot bounced off a Kelowna defender’s stick and into the Rockets’ net.

That was the last goal of the game, and the Rockets skated off the ice with a 5-2 victory.