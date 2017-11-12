Sports
November 12, 2017 2:22 pm

Kelowna Rockets defeat Red Deer Rebels 5-2

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

KELOWNA, CANADA - NOVEMBER 11: Braydyn Chizen #22 of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates his first goal of the season during the second period against the Red Deer Rebels on November 11, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption ***

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna opened the scoring 1:54 into the first period as Dillon Dube capitalized on an early power play.

The Rockets struck again three minutes later as Liam Kindreee collected a power-play goal of his own.

The Rebels put one marker on the board in the first period and the Rockets took a 2-1 lead into the second frame.

James Hilsendager took advantage of another power play at 8:41 of the middle frame to extend the Rockets lead to 3-1.

Kelowna managed two more goals before the end of the second period, from Braydyn Chizen and Kole Lind, giving the Rockets a 5-1 lead.

Red Deer got a lucky goal in the third, as a Rebel shot bounced off a Kelowna defender’s stick and into the Rockets’ net.

That was the last goal of the game, and the Rockets skated off the ice with a 5-2 victory.

