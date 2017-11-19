Calgary Stampeders win West Final
The touchdown rabbit made its final appearance with two touchdowns in the first minute of Sunday’s game at McMahon Stadium.
The Edmonton Eskimos opened the scoring with a touchdown from CJ Gable with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter.
Derel Walker had Edmonton’s second touchdown also in the first, making it 14-0 Eskimos.
The Calgary Stampeders accelerated the momentum minutes into the second quarter as Dan Federkiel picked up 16 yards and Marquay McDaniel finished the drive in the end zone and it was 14-7 Edmonton.
After falling into a deep hole, the Stampeders tied the game with 3:23 left in the first half.
The Eskimos managed to add one more point, but Roy Finch ran 50 yards for another touchdown. Jerome Messum walked the two-point convert into the end zone for 22-15 at the half.
The Eskimos then hit the post and missed a field goal after their first drive of the second half.
Bo Levi Mitchell handed off the ball to Jerome Messum as he ran in for another Calgary touchdown, and it was 30-18 for the Stampeders.
To end the quarter, the Stamps put up one more point to make it 31-18.
It took three quarters, but Charleston Hughes had his first sack of the game and the Eskimos responded with a touchdown.
After a missed challenge, the Stamps kicked for one point, making it 32-25.
The Eskimos gambled and kicked a field goal with 1:43 left, for a 32-28 final.
The Stampeders will now face the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 26 in Ottawa at 4 p.m.
