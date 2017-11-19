Donald Trump Jr. has clandestine meeting with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange in SNL cold open

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took advantage of recent revelations that U.S. President Donald Trump‘s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during the U.S. presidential campaign, depicting Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a clandestine meeting.

READ MORE: Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks exchanged private Twitter messages during, after election campaign

Set in the parking garage beneath the Ecuadorian embassy in London, U.K., where Assange has been holed up since 2012, the cold open, dubbed “The Mueller Files,” shows Trump Jr. cutting a deal with the Australian-born Assange.

The skit is reminiscent of the famous scene from the movie “All The President’s Men,” where journalist Bob Woodward meets with anonymous government source “Deep Throat” in a dark parking lot.

“As secure and off-the-record as sliding into my Twitter DMs is, I thought this may be safer,” Trump Jr. says, explaining his desire to meet face-to-face.

WATCH: SNL skewers Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in cold open

But throughout the discussion, Trump Jr. has to deal with frustrating interruptions from younger brother Eric, who is shown as being clueless and childish.

Ignoring an early quip from Eric, who observes that Assange looks like “Harry Potter” character Draco Malfoy, Trump Jr. and Assange work to come to an agreement that will suit both the Trump campaign and Assange.

READ MORE: Donald Trump showers with Paul Manafort in Saturday Night Live cold open

“I want dirt on Hillary,” Trump Jr. says in no uncertain terms.

“Wow, you’re in luck. I have some information about Hillary Clinton that might be quite useful to your father’s campaign,” replies a cigarette-smoking Assange, played by Kate McKinnon, handing over a brown envelope containing emails hacked from Clinton campaign staff.

WATCH: Clinton brands WikiLeaks boss ‘tool of Russian intelligence’

Assange cautions that the documents should be kept in a safe place. Trump Jr. pays heed, placing them in his younger brother’s “Minions” backpack — “This bag never leaves Eric’s side,” he assures.

At this point, Assange tells Trump Jr. what he expects in exchange for the damaging information on the Clinton campaign.

“What I want, Mr. Trump Jr., is to be cleared of all espionage charges. That would really save my ass,” he says.

Trump Jr. offers an understanding nod, and assures that his father is “always loyal to his friends.”

“But what about Chris Christie?” Eric interjects. “And Rudy Giuliani? Our mom?”

WATCH: SNL makes music video out of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ White House press briefing

After distracting Eric by giving him a shiny spinner toy, Trump Jr. assures Assange that his efforts will be rewarded.

“Help him win now, and you will be repaid a thousand-fold,” he says, concluding the meeting.

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV.

Follow @Kalvapalle