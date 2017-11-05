Donald Trump showers with Paul Manafort in Saturday Night Live cold open

Given the recent legal troubles of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who stands accused of conspiring against the United States, it was no big surprise that Saturday Night Live chose to mark its return after a two-week break by adding Manafort to the list of Donald Trump-linked figures depicted in its skits.

But rather than portray the president and Manafort in the Oval Office or at a press conference, this week’s SNL cold open showed the pair taking a shower together, in the company of Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The skit begins with Alec Baldwin’s Trump stopping by Manafort’s apartment to check on his well-being in the wake of the serious charges facing him. “After the stuff I’ve said about certain ethnic groups, they are really going to go to town on you in prison,” Trump warns the beleaguered Manafort.

With the president occupied with Manafort, a blow-up doll version of him is seen on its way to Asia in the company of First Lady Melania Trump.

Melania is seen relaxing in Air Force One, seemingly enjoying the luxury of being able to talk without being interrupted. “For the first time in ten years, let me tell you about my day,” she tells the Trump blow-up doll at one point.

The skit then cuts back to Manafort’s apartment, where he is seen in the shower with Baldwin’s Trump, who explains that he just wants to make sure Manafort isn’t wearing a wire.

Vice President Mike Pence then appears to give Manafort a scrub, with a retro bathing suit-wearing Attorney General Jeff Sessions shown doing the same to Baldwin’s Trump.

“I’m wearing a bathing costume that I got from my favourite place, the 1890s,” says Sessions, played by Kate McKinnon.

Elsewhere, Melania’s pleasant time in the company of the blow-up doll was a running gag, as she becomes increasingly enamored with the presidential and dignified manner of her “husband.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin’s Trump and his aides plot about how best to rescue Manafort from his legal predicament.

The president assures Manafort that he plans to turn him into a turkey and pardon him on Thanksgiving, but then warns, “There is a small chance that I’ll screw that up too.”

