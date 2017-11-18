Christmas comes to London with Santa Claus Parade, Winter Light Christmas Walk, and non-stop Christmas music

With just over a month until Christmas, London is kicking its holiday festivities into high gear.

London’s first Santa Claus Parade of the year takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, Nov. 11, but was moved due to Remembrance Day.

“Date changes make it really awkward because all the entertainment is booked years in advance. When you have numerous parades on the same day, I think there’s 57 parades on Saturday [Nov. 18] in Ontario, there’s not 57 bands, right?” said Shaun Merton, chairman of the parade.

Despite causing what’s being called a “logistical nightmare” by organizers, Merton feels it’s going to be a great parade.

“I always like bringing the upcoming stuff, and that’s why we always do local music and all that kind of stuff. I mean, I’ve brought stuff in from the United States before, but I try to always do local. I only use those avenues when I have to,” he said.

Santa will make his debut at Dundas Street and Egerton Street, and say his final goodbyes at Dundas Street and Ridout Street.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s parade, don’t fret — The Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade is being held on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., and the Argyle BIA’s parade is on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, London’s Winter Light Christmas Walk will take over the downtown core.

“The walk extends throughout the downtown from Richmond Row to Covent Garden Market and beyond, so down Dundas Street. We hope people will come down, wander around and get to see all the great things London’s downtown has to offer,” said Janette MacDonald, CEO and general manager of Downtown London.

Asked what is so special about the walk, MacDonald said its an opportunity to meet the movers and shakers of the city’s core.

“People really appreciate coming downtown, seeing the beautifully decorated windows and getting to talk to the owner of a store, not just somebody who’s just working there. I think that’s really important. You get to meet the owner, and that’s the person that’s really going to take care of you,” she said.

The walk offers the chance to explore local businesses during the holiday season. MacDonald said you can even cross some gifts off your shopping list while giving back to the community.

“Every retailer will tell you that they make most of their money, probably about 60 per cent of their revenue in the last two weeks of November, and all of December for Christmas shopping. What we’re really hoping for is that people will spend their money locally, hit locally-owned business because then it stays in the community,” she said.

To round out the trio of holiday fun in London, Fresh 103.1 officially went wall-to-wall with Christmas music as of 5 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve noticed over the past couple of weeks even, we’ve been getting calls and emails asking, ‘When are you going to start playing Christmas music?,’ said afternoon host Toni Ross. “What’s great about going a little earlier than maybe other stations is that people can find us when they’re ready. So for those that are ready to get into the holiday spirit, we are there, 100 per cent Christmas. If it’s too soon for you, you know when to find us [when you’re ready].”