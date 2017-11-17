Manitoba NDP priorities are health care, jobs, environment: Opposition throne speech

Opposition leader Wab Kinew delivered the NDP Alternative throne speech Friday, saying if he were premier he would path a ‘new direction for Manitoba’.

Kinew started his speech in the legislature by wishing Premier Brian Pallister a speedy recovery.

He then went on to deliver a 10-page presentation detailing the opposition party’s plan for the province if it were in power.

“Manitobans are fair minded people with big hearts,” Kinew said. “Fair minds, big hearts and a desire to see our province on the right path. That’s the Manitoba way.”

Kinew said the newly energized team of Manitoba New Democrats are listening to the concerns, hopes and dreams of Manitoba families.

He said voters in the province have given Premier Pallister a chance, but Kinew feels actions the Conservative government has taken mean life is getting harder for Manitobans.

Cuts to healthcare “will hurt the quality of life of patients right now, and they will also cost us more in the long run,” Kinew said. ” We cannot cut our way out of the challenges our health care system faces.”

The NDP approach to healthcare would include health care listening tours, a shift in attention to keeping people healthy at home, create an indigenous Health Act and strengthen health care for everyone in the province.

On the subject of jobs, Kinew gave a shout out to former NDP premier Gary Doer.

“Doer understood that in order to solve economic problems in our province, we need all parties to work together. And yet, Pallister’s economic advisory team doesn’t have a place at the table for workers trying to make ends meet, or students looking to build a future for their families,” Kinew said.

The NDP would establish a Manitoba jobs working group, including leaders from business, labour, education, community groups and students, would address the job crisis in northern Manitoba, and they would repeal Bill 31, the Advanced Education Administration Act which will allow tuition fees to go up by five per cent in 2018/19.

As for the environment, Kinew said climate change can not be ignored.

“It’s clear that no government has done enough to stop climate change. It’s also clear that Pallister’s carbon tax plan won’t live up to his promises,” Kinew said.

NDP would implement a ‘pay as you save’ loan program to encourage Manitobans to purchase electric vehicles, would make sure moneys collected through carbon pricing stayed in the province and would work to soften the blow of carbon pricing for low and middle-income families.