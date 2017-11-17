Day parole extension granted for Calgary man who killed teen with pickaxe

The young man who killed a Calgary teenager with a pickaxe more than a decade ago continues to do well on day parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada.

Marko Miljevic has been granted another six-month period of day parole after another hearing held earlier this week by the board.

Miljevic, who is now 29, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Matt McKay.

The teenager was killed following an altercation at a house party in Queensland in Sept. 2007.

Drunk and high, Miljevic was a part of the initial argument, but picked up a pickaxe and hit McKay, 17, in the head with it.

At the hearing, the parole board said reviews of Miljevic’s period of freedom have been glowing.

“While on day parole, you have abided by the conditions of your parole, respected the rules, worked cooperatively with your case management team, maintained employment, avoided negative associations, maintained your sobriety and successfully completed weekend passes,” the board said in the documents obtained by News Talk 770.

Miljevic was first granted day parole a year ago.

“Your release plan, should day parole be continued, is to reside at the same community-based residential facility, maintain your current job and continue to meet with the counsellor,” the decision read. “No more programming is required.”

Miljevic will need to abide by a number of conditions while on day parole, including abstaining from alcohol and drugs and avoiding contact with the McKay’s family.

Miljevic became eligible for full parole in September, but so far has not applied for it.