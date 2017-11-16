Steele & Drex: Marijuana advent calendars turn out to be holiday hit for Vancouver dispensary

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and with marijuana legalization just around the corner, some new gifts are popping up under the tree.

This year, hundreds of people are opting for advent calendars filled with pot.

Lorilee Felder is the owner of Coast to Coast Medicinals in Vancouver, and says her holiday creation is selling like crazy.

There are three different kinds to choose from: flower-only (just marijuana on its own), edibles (including gummies, hard candies, truffles and chocolate), or mixed.

For each day of December, customers will receive one gram of marijuana in their holiday treat — with the exception of Christmas Eve which is bumped up to three grams.

Felder tells CKNW’s Steele & Drex that the demand for the calendars has been climbing.

LISTEN: Steele & Drex talk marijuana advent calendars with local dispensary owner

“It’s been crazy popular, we’ve actually stopped accepting payments today to make sure that we have enough boxes and I had to hire three more people to help out,” she said.

The calendars range from $200 to $230 each, and while Felder only expected to sell 20 or 30 this holiday season, she says she’s already passed the 250 mark.

And the range of people who are buying them is also not what she imagined.

“We have lots of moms buying for their [adult] kids, even grandparents, husbands buying for wives, or vise versa,” she said.

“I kind of thought it would be an age group like maybe 25 to 35 buying it, but it totally blew me out of the water. It’s lots of older people buying them thinking it’s a great idea and something neat.”

You might wonder how something like this is able to be shipped to that many homes unnoticed. Felder says she vacuum seals the packages to avoid drug-sniffing dogs, and distributes through various shipping services to avoid suspicion.

And while she may own and operate a medicinal marijuana dispensary, Felder doesn’t smoke pot herself.

She says seeing the benefits it can have on people suffering from anxiety, depression and other conditions changed her perception on marijuana and made her want to get involved herself.