Guelph Storm deal Hotchkiss to Kingston Frontenacs

The Guelph Storm have sent forward Matthew Hotchkiss to the Kingston Frontenacs for a fifth round pick in 2021.

Hotchkiss is a former first-round pick in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection and has played 213 games for the Storm picking up 77 points.

In 19 games this season, the 19-year-old has two goals and six assists for the Storm.

BELOW: The voice of the Guelph Storm Larry Mellott speaks with General Manager and Head Coach George Burnett

General manager and head coach George Burnett said the return of forwards Givani Smith, Zach Poirier and Tag Bertuzzi was a factor in making this trade.

“It really does ensure that our young group of talented players gets a chance to be more regularly in our lineup and playing in an improved role,” Burnett told CJOY’s Larry Mellott in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Bertuzzi is returning from the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Smith is nursing an ankle injury, but both are expected to be in the lineup on Thursday when the Storm visit the London Knights.

Poirier is eligible to return Nov. 24 after serving a 10-game suspension.