Lafarge seeking approval for controversial tire burning project in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia government says Lafarge Canada has applied for an industrial approval for a controversial plan to burn tires as a source of low-carbon fuel.

The one-year pilot project is for one of the cement plant’s kilns in Brookfield in Colchester County.

READ: ‘Utter disappointment’ in N.S. government decision to allow Lafarge to burn tires

Lafarge has been waiting for industrial approval since it received its environmental assessment approval on July 6.

Last month, a petition with close to 3,000 signatures was presented to the Nova Scotia Legislature by environmental and community groups urging the province to deny the industrial approval.

“I hope that the government will receive the message that we as citizens want clean air. We want things done right and this proposal lacks credence,” said Lydia Sorflaten, a spokesperson for Citizens Against Burning of Tires, at the time.

As well, the NDP introduced a bill calling on the Liberal government to ban tire burning.

WATCH: N.S. citizens file for notice of judicial review over LaFarge tire burning decision

The province says staff at the Department of Environment will review the industrial approval application and determine whether it is complete. Once it is deemed complete, they have up to 60 days to make a decision.

Follow @RebeccaLau