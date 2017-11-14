Suspect in Vancouver double homicide appears in court

The suspect in a double homicide in Vancouver appeared briefly in court Tuesday.

Rockie Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones at their Marpole home in September.

The motive for the killing remains unclear.

Kam has no criminal record in B.C. and has only been in Vancouver for about four months. He was born in Hong Kong and moved with his family to Alberta when he was a teenager.

He did live close to the victims at the time of their deaths.

The killing of Mah-Jones and her husband, Vancouver’s 14th and 15th homicides of the year, shocked the community.

Mah-Jones was a well respected occupational therapist with Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), working at the GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver General Hospital.

In 2015, she was named the Outstanding Occupational Therapist of the Year by the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists BC, and was honoured as this year’s VCH and Provincial Healthcare Hero.

Kam did not enter a plea in court on Tuesday. His next court appearance is on Dec. 12.