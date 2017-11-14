Crime
November 14, 2017 5:47 am
Updated: November 14, 2017 5:48 am

Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Dundas St. and Parliament St. in downtown Toronto on Nov. 14, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in downtown Toronto late Monday evening.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Dundas Street and Parliament Street.

Authorities said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any details of possible suspects.

 

