Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in downtown Toronto late Monday evening.
Toronto police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Dundas Street and Parliament Street.
Authorities said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound.
Police have not released any details of possible suspects.
