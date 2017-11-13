Sports
November 13, 2017 2:35 pm

Mathieu Perreault nearing return to Winnipeg Jets lineup

Mathieu Perreault of the Winnipeg Jets warms up before playing the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Oct. 9 in Edmonton.

WINNIPEG – Mathieu Perreault took another step toward his recovery from a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the Winnipeg Jets‘ lineup for nearly a month.

The forward participated in his first practice without a no-contact jersey Monday morning. He isn’t expected to play Tuesday when the Jets host the Arizona Coyotes.

Perreault was hurt on Oct. 14 during Winnipeg’s victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He has a goal and two assists in five games this season.

To make room on the roster for Perreault’s impending return, the team sent Brendan Lemieux down to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The 21-year-old scored his first NHL goal during a seven-game stint with the Jets.

