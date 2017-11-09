Police wrap up search of Okanagan farm where human remains were found

The intensive police search of a Shuswap farm property has ended.

After scouring the Salmon River Road property for three weeks, RCMP have removed all personnel and equipment.

“The property was turned over to the owners midday today (Thursday) and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owner’s property and privacy,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release.

The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the farm.

The 18-year-old was reported missing from Vernon in May.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen lives on the property which is owned by his parents.

He is in custody facing charges stemming from alleged gun threats made to a sex trade worker near the farm in late August.

No-one has been charged in relation to Genereaux’s death.