November 9, 2017 2:08 pm

Gay straight alliance bill may allow covert sex ed: Alberta United Conservatives

By The Canadian Press

Gay-straight alliances, also known as gender and sexuality alliances, are essentially support and activism groups for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) students.

Alberta’s United Conservatives say they’re concerned the government is using its gay-straight alliance bill to clear the way for kids to be taught sex education without parents being told.

Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government says gay-straight alliances are strictly student-led social clubs and don’t teach the sex-education curriculum.

But United Conservative critic Mike Ellis says gay-straight alliance instructional documents include having speakers and educational activities.

Ellis says he wonders if the NDP is trying to get some things taught outside the classroom while parents are kept in the dark.

Ellis put forward an amendment to the bill but it was defeated by the NDP.

Education Minister David Eggen says the bill is worded to make it clear that the alliances are organized by kids and for kids, and don’t teach anything that requires parental notification.

The proposed legislation says parents are not to be notified if their child joins a gay-straight alliance and mandates that all schools that get public dollars take more specific steps to embrace and create gay-straight alliances if students ask for them.

