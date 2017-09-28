Education
Alberta to bring in legislation to protect students who join gay-straight alliances

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gay-straight alliances, also known as GSAs, are essentially support and activism groups for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) students and allies.

Alberta’s education minister says he will be introduce legislation to make it illegal to out students who join gay-straight alliances.

On Twitter, David Eggen says the government believes all students deserve to feel safe and welcome at all schools.

He says no student who belongs to a gay-straight alliance — intended to foster understanding and give LGBTQ students a haven from bullying — should be outed.

His comments come as the issue creates a rift among leadership candidates for the new United Conservative Party.

Former federal cabinet minister and leadership candidate Jason Kenney has said schools should tell parents in some circumstances when their child joins an alliance.

Leadership rival Brian Jean has said gay-straight alliances should be left as a peer group for students.

Under a law passed by the Progressive Conservatives in 2015, all schools must set up a gay-straight alliance if students ask for one.

