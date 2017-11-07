We oppose Bill 24 but don’t want GSA students outed: Alberta UCP

The United Conservative Party (UCP) will oppose Bill 24 but the party says it doesn’t want to out children who join gay-straight alliances.

On Tuesday morning, UCP Leader Jason Kenney said the party supports gay-straight alliances (GSAs) but wants teachers to determine if a parent should be informed of their child’s decision.

“We do not support, I repeat, we do not support mandatory notification of parents regarding the involvement of students in GSAs,” Kenney said. “Neither I nor anyone in our caucus has proposed outing gay kids.'”

The UCP leader added it’s “offensive and dishonest” to claim any party member wants to out a child.

Education Minister David Eggen tabled Bill 24 which ensures students who join GSAs in school aren’t outed without their permission.

Eggen said the new law would also mandate all schools that get public dollars take more specific steps to embrace and create GSAs if students ask for them.

GSAs are social clubs set up by students to help LGBTQ children feel welcome and to lessen any chance of bullying.

They have long been a controversial issue in Alberta, given their location at the intersection of education, religion, students’ rights, parents’ rights and human rights.

Students already have the right to set up an alliance in their school if they want one, but the government said updated rules are needed to clarify language, mandate action and close loopholes.

“Our suggestion to the minister would be to ensure the compliance of Bill 10 so that these clubs/peer support groups are available to young people, particularly those facing bullying, including at independent schools,” Kenney said.

“The education minister should stop going around picking fights. He should pursue the approach of persuasion rather than confrontation.”

Kenney said the vast majority of parents have unconditional love for their children and research shows parental involvement and support is critical in support youth at risk.

“We also support the longstanding principles enshrined in law that parents are the primary educators of children and that schools operate under delegated legal authority by parents,” Kenney said.

Advocates of gay-straight alliances say the final decision must always rest with the child because there is no way to be sure whether outing a child to their parents will lead to family ostracism or physical harm.

“I think it’s really important that young people who participate in GSAs feel safe that they can do so without any push-back from anyone, really,” said Pam Krause, president and CEO of the Calgary Sexual Health Centre.

– With files from The Canadian Press