Alberta government to table new gay-straight alliance legislation

Education Minister David Eggen will table legislation on gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in schools on Thursday afternoon.

While details of the bill will not be revealed until it is tabled, the education minister said the two primary components of the legislation will be to ensure the privacy of students who join gay-straight alliances and that all schools that receive public money follow the same rules.

“It’s important to take this back to first principles,” Eggen said.

“We’re looking to protect and ensure that very vulnerable students have a place to be safe to deal with issues, and the basic tenant that is if you’re taking public money then you have to follow the rules just like everyone else.”

Gay-straight alliances are peer support groups set up by students to provide mutual support and prevent bullying of LGBTQ students.

Earlier this year, Eggen ordered Meadows Baptist Academy and Harvest Baptist Academy to allow the establishment of student-run gay-straight alliances after the Independent Baptist Christian Education Society refused to adhere to the GSA policy.

The education minister said it’s all about giving children a safe place to discuss personal matters privately with their peers at school.

“If you don’t do something, you can compromise the safety and integrity of kids,” Eggen said.

“We see lots of teen homeless students that are LBGTQ, we see a high-rate of suicide and dropout rates for from school, and so we’re trying to mitigate that and look after our kids.”

There are those Albertans who believe parents have a right to know what groups their children join at school. Eggen argues while it’s important for parents to communicate closely with their children, having a private, safe space for students is critical.

“This is a process that people go through, talking about their sexuality in their teenage years, and it’s important to have a safe space which people can deal with those things,” Eggen said.

“We know that we can make this stronger, and so we’re doing so, and I think lots of kids will benefit as a result.”

Eggen also said the government has done its due diligence to make sure the legislation is legal.

“We’ve checked it and you’ll see how the interaction between criminal law and freedom of information and so forth I think work together very well,” Eggen said.

“When you’re dealing with the safe and caring environment, building that safe and caring environment, I think once you build out from that first principle I think people will see that we’ve done a pretty good job.”

New United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney said parents should be told if their child joins a GSA. Premier Rachel Notley has argued that will lead to children being outed.