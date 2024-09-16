North Vancouver hatchery lets students get up-close and personal with salmon

Send this page to someone via email

It’s never too soon to teach children about the importance of B.C.’s wild salmon and the need for conservation.

That’s the message behind a program in North Vancouver that gives students hands-on education.

The Seymour Salmon Hatchery in North Vancouver hosts “Gently Down the Seymour,” a program where students use microscopes and thermometers to explore the life and habitat of the Seymour River Valley.

1:58 Renewed protection for B.C. wild salmon

They examine specimens, test the health of the water and look for evidence of salmon spawning.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Vancouver District Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society contributes about half of the $90,000 it costs to run the program annually.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(It’s) really focused on education, teaching the kids about the lifecycle of a salmon, and the importance of environmental stewardship,” society president Kyle Burdett said.

“We find that really, really important on the North Shore, because this is the next generation that’s going to be looking out for North Vancouver and keeping it a beautiful place.”

The program takes more than two thousand students a year through the hatchery.