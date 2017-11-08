New ‘neo-Nazi’ flyers spotted in Burnaby

More neo-Nazi flyers have been spotted in the Lower Mainland, this time posted in Burnaby.

The flyers, advertising the North American white supremacist group Stormfront, were spotted in front of the Burnaby Public Library near Metrotown, and posted to social media by Twitter user Lea Cohodas.

“I think it was the surprise, I looked at it at first, I saw it out of the corner of my eye and saw the sort of military-esque symbols that they always use,” she said.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC), Stormfront was created in 1995 by a former Alabama Ku Klux Klan boss, and claims more than 300,000 registered members.

The SPLC says Stormfront was the first major hate site on the internet, although the group has found itself shut down by web hosts in recent months.

Its members advocate so-called “white pride” and violence against minorities.

READ MORE: Man in viral Abbotsford racist rant video gets 2 months conditional sentence

The flyer spotted in Burnaby states that “the storm has arrived,” asking “where will you seek shelter?”

“It didn’t fully click, I’m not trying to be funny but all the white supremacist organisations kind of look the same to me, so it wasn’t until I got on the SkyTrain, looked at the photo again and realised that it’s a national or an international thing,” said Cohodas.

Jan. 2017: More hate literature distributed in Abbotsford

CKNW has reached out to the Burnaby RCMP for comment.

It’s just the latest in a string of racist flyers to turn up in B.C.

READ MORE: Neo-Nazi posters plastered at UNBC, but RCMP say they’re not a hate crime

Anti-Semitic posters were spotted at the University of Victoria last week, while neo-Nazi flyers were found in East Vancouver earlier this summer.

Racist literature has also turned up in Richmond and Abbotsford in recent months.