Anti-Semitic posters pop up at UVic

Students at the University of Victoria are being asked to tear down copies of an anti-Semitic poster that have been pinned up around the campus.

The poster reads, “Those who hate us will not replace us,” with the word “those” written in triple brackets.

Brackets are used as an anti-Semitic symbol to identify Jews.

The poster also reads, “Defend Canadian heritage and fight back against anti-White hatred – a message from the Alt-Right.”

The group Anti-Racist Action UVic said the posters started appearing on campus last week and it is calling on students to rip them down if any more pop up.

In a Facebook post, the group also said it will host a meeting to discuss an anti-racism strategy on Nov. 15.

The university has also issued a statement saying it takes, “incidents of racism, discrimination and harassment very seriously, and is committed to responding through the hard work of offices across campus and a suite of university policies that guide our response.”

The poster has also caught the attention of a national Jewish advocacy group.

In a statement, B’nai Brith Canada said it condemns the poster and said the slogan is reminiscent of white supremacists who chanted “Jews will not replace us” during the torch-lit rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Neo-Nazi posters were pinned up around the University of Northern B.C. and the College of New Caledonia a few weeks ago.

