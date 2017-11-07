Structure fire in industrial area of Kindersley, Sask.

Firefighters battled late into the evening to bring a fire in Kindersley, Sask., under control.

The major fire in an industrial area on 7th Avenue West started Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Fire at Saskatoon apartment causes $25K in damage

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area and witnesses heard a series of small explosions.

Town officials said the explosions were caused by materials like propane tanks and tires.

The building belonged to an energy company and a number of semi-trucks inside the building are believed to have been destroyed.

Firefighters were on the scene late into the night dealing with hotspots.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.