Fire at Saskatoon apartment causes $25K in damage

Damage is estimated at $25,000 in a Saskatoon apartment fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple 911 calls at around 9 p.m. CT Monday that heavy smoke was coming from a basement suite at 2601 7th St. East.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of a basement suite window.

Firefighters broke the window and cooled the fire from outside the building while rescue crews evacuated the building.

They were taken to an adjacent apartment building while crews battled the fire.

It took 12 minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Tenants were allowed back in their suites once air quality and carbon monoxide levels were restored to normal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.