Arson suspected in Saskatoon garage fire
The cause of a garage fire is being called suspicious by the Saskatoon Fire Department.
A 911 came in Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. CT of a structure fire at 1829 Ave. E North.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flame coming from the rear of the building.
A quick exterior attack was started and a large propane tank that was leaking gas near the fire was removed.
The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.
Damage is estimated at $3,000.
