Arson suspected in Saskatoon garage fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Arson is suspected as the cause of a garage fire in Saskatoon.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
The cause of a garage fire is being called suspicious by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

A 911 came in Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. CT of a structure fire at 1829 Ave. E North.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flame coming from the rear of the building.

A quick exterior attack was started and a large propane tank that was leaking gas near the fire was removed.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.

