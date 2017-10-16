Home fire caused by hot cooking oil: Saskatoon Fire Department

A late afternoon fire at a Saskatoon home was caused by a pot of hot cooking oil catching fire.
Multiple calls were received by the Saskatoon Fire Department just before 5:45 p.m. CT Sunday for reports of smoke coming from a home at 608 Ave. I South.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from two sides of the home and a fire in the kitchen.
Two people inside got out before fighters arrived.
The blaze was contained to the kitchen.
A fire investigator said the fire may have spread when water was used in an attempt put out the fire.
Damage is estimated at $30,000.
Fire officials are reminding people not to use water on a grease or oil fire and to never move a burning or hot pan of oil.
