Northern Saskatchewan fire that sent man to hospital deemed suspicious: RCMP

A suspicious fire investigation has been launched in northern Saskatchewan after a blaze sent a man to hospital earlier this week.

RCMP and local fire services were called to a structure fire at a vacant home in the 1000-block of Charles Street in Stanley Mission at around 6:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

A backyard shed was also found on fire. Inside, emergency responders found a 23-year-old man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police did not have an update on his condition.

On Saturday, Stanley Mission RCMP said both fires are considered suspicious and provincial fire scene examiners are assisting them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stanley Mission RCMP at 306-635-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Stanley Mission is approximately 395 kilometres north of Saskatoon.