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Canada

No reports of Canadian casualties in deadly Venezuelan earthquakes: GAC

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 9:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela as death toll rises after major earthquakes'
Carney to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela as death toll rises after major earthquakes
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Ottawa will send humanitarian aid to support Venezuelans after what he called "catastrophic earthquakes" overnight. "It's a, obviously, fast-developing tragedy," Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill.
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Global Affairs Canada says there are currently 740 Canadians registered as being in Venezuela, but that they have received no reports surrounding any Canadians being impacted by the dual earthquakes.

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez said early Friday that the death toll has risen to 589, with 2,980 injured.

She also said the state of La Guaira has been hardest hit by the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening, noting that it has been militarized as crews search for survivors and distribute food and water.

“We are going to rescue the people who are trapped,” she said. “We are working tirelessly on this task.”

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The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and reported to be felt throughout the region.

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Click to play video: 'Panicked moments caught on video as double earthquakes strike Venezuela'
Panicked moments caught on video as double earthquakes strike Venezuela

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday that Canada will provide “an initial” $5 million in humanitarian assistance for Venezuela, with more information on where the money will be allocated expected to be announced in the coming days.

In a written statement, Carney expressed his condolences for the dead early Thursday morning.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been injured or displaced and with the first responders working tirelessly to save lives,” he added in a post on X.

Global Affairs Canada urges Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance to contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1 613 996 8885, by text message at +1 613-686-3658, via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881, via Signal at +1-613-909-8087 or by e-mail at sos@international.gc.ca.

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