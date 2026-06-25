Canada readies aid as Venezuela reels from deadly earthquakes, Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is “preparing humanitarian assistance” for Venezuela following a pair of deadly earthquakes hit the country Wednesday evening.
In a post on X, Carney offered his “sincere condolences to the loved ones of those who were lost.”
“My thoughts are with everyone who has been injured or displaced and with the first responders working tirelessly to save lives.”
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The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and reported to be felt throughout the region.
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Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Thursday that at least 164 people have died and 971 were injured. It’s not yet clear whether any Canadians are among those impacted.
Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment.
More to come.
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