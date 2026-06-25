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Canada

Canada readies aid as Venezuela reels from deadly earthquakes, Carney says

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters before boarding a government plane in Charlestown, County Mayo, Ireland, on Monday, June 15 2026. View image in full screen
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters before boarding a government plane in Charlestown, County Mayo, Ireland, on Monday, June 15 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is “preparing humanitarian assistance” for Venezuela following a pair of deadly earthquakes hit the country Wednesday evening.

In a post on X, Carney offered his “sincere condolences to the loved ones of those who were lost.”

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been injured or displaced and with the first responders working tirelessly to save lives.”

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The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and reported to be felt throughout the region.

Click to play video: '2 powerful earthquakes strike Venezuela near Valencia, Caracas'
2 powerful earthquakes strike Venezuela near Valencia, Caracas

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Thursday that at least 164 people have died and 971 were injured. It’s not yet clear whether any Canadians are among those impacted.

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