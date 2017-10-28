Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze at unoccupied house

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a house on the 300-block of Avenue F South around 7:20 a.m. CT Saturday morning.

Smoke and flames were showing from the back of the house when crews arrived

The house was previously boarded up and appeared to be unoccupied.

Fire crews attacked the fire from the exterior while gaining access to inside the house, and found no one inside.

The power and gas were disconnected from the home and crews then worked to extinguish the fire in the walls and attic.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation determined the fire began inside an exterior wall due to the electrical wiring being compromised and creating a heat source, which ignited surrounding building components.

According to the Saskatoon Fire Department, the exact cause for the failure of the electrical wire could not be established; however, there is no other heat sources where the fire started.