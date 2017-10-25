Cooking oil cause of Saskatoon house fire

A pot of hot cooking oil has been determined to be the cause of a house fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday for a report of a kitchen fire at 1429 Junor Ave.

Four people inside the home, three adults and a baby, made it out before firefighters arrived.

Crews said they arrived to find smoke coming from the side and front of the single-storey house.

The fire was contained to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $50,000.

A fire investigator said a pot of hot cooking oil ignited, causing the fire.

Fire department officials are reminding people to use a proper size pot with a lid when cooking with oil.