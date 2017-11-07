Saskatoon police laying robbery charge against Steve Vogelsang

Saskatoon police announced on Tuesday that Steve Vogelsang, 53, will now be facing one count of robbery in the city.

It is not yet known when the former sportscaster, news director and journalism instructor will appear in provincial court on the charge.

Saskatoon police requested a warrant for his arrest in connection with a bank robbery that took place in the 3000-block of 8th Street East on July 31.

Vogelsang is also facing similar charges in Regina and in Medicine Hat, Alta.

On Oct. 21, Vogelsang was arrested in Medicine Hat for robberies at a Royal Bank of Canada and a Bank of Montreal location. He remains in custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Medicine Hat provincial court.

Vogelsang was a sports anchor at CKY, which later became CTV Winnipeg.

He served as news director before joining Winnipeg’s Red River College as a journalism instructor in the Creative Communications program.