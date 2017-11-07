No charges laid after woman hit by a vehicle: Guelph police

Charges will not be laid after an 18-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in Guelph last week.

Guelph police said the woman was crossing Willow Road between the Hanlon Expressway and Marksam Road on Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to another facility. She remains in hospital with a major ankle injury and some head trauma, according to a police spokesperson.

The driver remained on scene and police had already ruled out alcohol and speed in the collision.

On Tuesday, police said the driver will not be charged in the investigation.

