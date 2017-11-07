No charges to be laid in fatal crash that killed Fergus woman: OPP

Wellington County OPP said charges will not be laid in a crash between a car and a dump truck near Elora that killed a 38-year-old mother from Fergus.

Amy Stiles died on Nov. 2 when her Mazda 3 collided with a dump truck on County Road 21 near Fourth Line in the Township of Centre Wellington.

Investigators said Stiles’ car crossed over the centre line into the path of the dump truck.

“A mechanical inspection of the dump truck was conducted and found no defects. Investigators have also ruled out cellphone usage for either driver as being a factor in this collision,” said OPP Const. Marylou Schwindt in a news release.

The driver of the dump truck suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said Stiles taught nursing at Conestoga College and was returning from a rally at Queen’s Park in support of striking college faculty.

She was the co-ordinator for the Personal Support Worker program at Riverside Glen, a long-term care facility in Guelph, where she conducted a living classroom with on-site learning for her students, OPSEU said in a post on its website.

“I am heartbroken for Amy’s family, friends, colleagues and students,” said OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, in a statement. “I know all OPSEU members at the colleges, and throughout the union have Amy in their thoughts.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Stiles’ family and raised over $28,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“She was a registered nurse, college teacher and all-around exceptional human being,” said Stiles’ brother-in-law, Patrick, in a posting on the page. “She leaves behind a grieving husband and three beautiful young children ages 8, 10 and 12, all of whom are shocked and struggling to cope with Amy’s unexpected death.”

Visitations and a celebration of Stiles’ life will take place on Friday at the Fergus Sportsplex.