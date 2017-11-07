Free naloxone kits now available at more than 250 pharmacies in Nova Scotia

The life-saving drug naloxone is now available at more than 250 pharmacies in Nova Scotia.

READ: N.S. ramps up opioid crisis support with $1.1M in funding

In July, the province unveiled its new Opioid Use and Overdose Framework, which included making naloxone free and accessible for those who need it.

At the time, Health Minister Randy Delorey said the drug would be made available at more than 300 pharmacies in the province starting on Sept. 1.

WATCH: Nova Scotia opioid use, overdose framework includes free naloxone access

Naloxone blocks the effects that opioids can have on the body. Since January 2016, statistics show it has saved at least 40 lives in Nova Scotia.

The Department of Health and Wellness says the free naloxone kits are a part of a voluntary program for pharmacies in the province. As of Nov. 7, the kits were available at 259 locations in Nova Scotia.

The health department says they anticipate many of the remaining pharmacies that don’t currently offer the free kits will be taking part in the program.

READ MORE: At least 2,458 Canadians died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016: PHAC

Allison Vodner, the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, says there has been a lot of interest in the government program to offer free naloxone kits and that “the program has been going very, very well.”

The organization has not received any complaints about the roll out of the naloxone kits from their members.

WATCH: Puppy’s opioid overdose during walk a warning to other dog owners

An interactive map showing where free naloxone kits are available in Nova Scotia can be found here.