Scooby’s forbidden snack requires major surgery

A West Kelowna veterinarian performed major surgery on a 2-year-old Doberman after discovering a partial corn cob obstructing its small intestine.

Dr. Moshe Oz said large dogs cannot digest anything just because of their size.

“It’s a huge misunderstanding. People think that even if it’s a big dog… it can digest it and it will be okay. It’s not true,” Dr. Oz said.

Scooby was brought into the clinic sick and an x-ray showed the blockage.

Dr. Oz reminds pet owners not to feed dogs corn on the cob because of the extreme danger that it could be swallowed whole.

“It can be there for a while; for days, for weeks, for months sometimes,” Dr. Oz said. “Just be careful.”

The cob was removed from Scooby’s intestine and the dog is said to be on the mend.