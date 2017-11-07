Proposed condo tower for 105 Keefer in Vancouver’s Chinatown defeated for 5th time

A proposed condo development for 105 Keefer Street in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown has been defeated once again.

The city’s Development Permit Board voted down the proposal on Monday night, marking the fifth time the project has failed to win approval.

Prior to Monday’s vote, city council had voted against rezoning applications by the Beedie Development Group for the mixed-use tower four times since 2014.

Nat Lowe with the Chinatown Action Group said he was surprised by the three-member board’s decision.

“We were just not expecting it, the staff really recommended that they approve the application, we were just shocked,” he said.

In June, council members voted against the project, then Beedie proposed a 12-storey tower with about two dozen units set aside for low-income seniors.

The latest plan included a height reduction from 12 storeys to nine, which meant the proponent only needed a development permit, and not a rezoning, as it did for its other proposal.a development permit was needed.

The new proposal also removed the 25 social housing units included in the previous version.

The latest proposal did include a cultural space for seniors, along with 111 condo units and nine retail spaces.

“[The board] gave a lot of reasons in terms of cultural and historic fit, it didn’t meet their standards,” said Lowe.

“They also mentioned their concerns of homelessness in the community and that they understand that this project could further push out vulnerable people and further marginalize them,” said fellow Chinatown Action Group member Sophie Fung.

Beedie bought the property for $16.2 million back in 2013.

After its previous defeat at the hands of city council, Coun. Adriane Carr proposed that the city buy the land and turn it into a 100 per cent social housing facility.

Opponents of the project have argued that it is both too large and out of character for the neighbourhood. They have also expressed concern that it hasn’t incorporated enough social housing and would speed up gentrification in the area.

Beedie and the City of Vancouver have yet to comment on Monday’s vote.