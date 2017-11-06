Winnipeg police arrest suspect after officer dragged by car during traffic stop

Winnipeg police arrested a man in connection to an incident on Oct. 21 where an officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Christopher James Flett, 28, from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges after he was arrested on Sunday.

The initial incident on Oct. 21 happened at 2:15 a.m. when an officer spotted a car in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue with “fresh damage to the side of the vehicle and three occupants.”

When police pulled the car over, the police recognized the driver as the subject of two arrest warrants. When the officer tried to put the driver under arrest, he sped off, dragging the police officer for 75 metres before he was able to get free.

The officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police spotted the car again in the 200 block of Balmoral Street after it had hit two parked vehicles. No one was in the car.

A few days later on Nov. 3 an arrest warrant for Flett was issued and on Sunday he was found driving in the 1600 block of Pembina Highway. A traffic stop was done and Flett was arrested. During the arrest, police said he attempted to punch an officer in the face.

Flett is facing a number of charges: assault peace officer, resist peace officer, public mischief, drive without a license or with invalid license and drive without motor vehicle liability insurance.