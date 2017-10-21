Winnipeg police officer dragged after traffic stop

A Winnipeg Police officer is recovering after being dragged down the street by a car.

Around 2:15 this morning Downtown, officers pulled over a sedan on St. Mary Avenue because it had fresh damage on its side.

During the traffic stop, police found the male driving the car was wanted on two arrest warrants and court-ordered conditions, so they tried to arrest him.

That’s when he hit the gas, dragging the officer 75 metres before he was able to break free. He has been treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The car was found nearby on Balmoral Street after it had hit two parked vehicles.

Police have identified a suspect, but can’t release his name until an arrest warrant is issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204 986-65-08 or Crime Stoppers at 204 786-TIPS.