Man dead in Sherbrook Street homicide

A man is dead after a shooting on Sherbrook last night.

It happened at a home in the 700 block of Sherbrook, near Cumberland.

Emergency crews responded to the home around 10:45pm and took the man to hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

The Homicide Unit is on the case. If you have any information that can help them, call 204 986 65-08, or Crime Stoppers at 204 786-TIPS (8477).