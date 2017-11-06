Halifax police charge Dartmouth man with arson, mischief in Superstore fire

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by Halifax Regional Police in connection with the fire in the Joseph Howe Drive Superstore on Oct. 27.

Police say that Kevin Tracey Shih of Dartmouth was arrested on Saturday at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth.

Shih was arrested without incident and was held over the weekend. He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court later Monday.

According to police, he faces numerous arson and mischief related charges.

Shih’s arrest came only a day after police released photos of the man they suspected to be responsible for the arson.

Police officials say that they’d like to thank the public for their assistance as their tips were what ultimately led to Shih’s arrest.

The fire was discovered at around 6 p.m. by staff inside the store.

Fire crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire while the store was being evacuated.

Officials were able to determine that the fire was set intentionally and was ruled an arson.