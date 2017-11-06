Rick Zamperin: Will the Maple Leafs figure out how to play defence?

So, about that Stanley Cup parade through downtown Toronto.

After starting their season with seven wins in their first nine games, the Maple Leafs have lost five of their last six contests.

Teams go through hot stretches and cold streaks all the time, and as exciting as the start to their season was, Toronto’s current slump has proven to be worrisome for a couple of reasons.

READ MORE: Maple Leafs legend Doug Gilmour to make appearance in Guelph

The Leafs have given up at least five goals in five of their seven losses this year, and starting goalie Frederik Anderson has been between the pipes for four of those five outings.

Anderson’s numbers to date have been dreadful, a 7-6 record with a 3.48 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

Not as bad as Montreal’s Carey Price (3.77 GAA, .875 save percentage), but the all-world puck stopper for the Habs doesn’t have the benefit of the NHL’s second-most potent offence.

The truth is, Anderson should not be the scapegoat.

Yes, he is the last line of defence, but on most nights the big Danish netminder is the only Leaf on the ice who is thinking about defence.

READ MORE: Wendel Clark banner raised in Kelvington part of Toronto Maple Leafs tour

Toronto has the talent and depth to outscore any team in the league, but until they show more commitment and effort in their own end, they’ll be fun to watch, but not for very long come playoff time.