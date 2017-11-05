Maple Leafs legend Doug Gilmour to make appearance in Guelph

The 15th captain in Toronto Maple Leafs franchise history Doug Gilmour will be making a stop in Guelph this month to promote his new book titled Killer: My Life In Hockey.

Leaf fans alike will get a chance to meet No. 93 at the Indigo Store inside Stone Road Mall on November 13 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The first 300 fans to attend will have to line up to receive a wristband on a first-come, first-serve basis with a purchase of the new book.

The Hockey Hall of Famer won’t be signing or memorabilia posing for pictures, however fans are encouraged to take photos from the lineup.

The book takes a look into the life of Gilmour both on and off the ice during his 20 years in the National Hockey League, including the six seasons he spent donning the blue and white for Toronto.

This tour takes Gilmour to different Indigo and Chapters outlets across the country, with stops in Windsor on the November 9 and Kitchener on November 11.