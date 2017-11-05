19 dead animals were found in a boy’s bedroom and around the home: police

A Massachusetts woman faces charges after police say they found 19 dead animals at her home.
New Bedford police say officers found dead lizards in cages in the bedroom of Amanda Vicente’s 13-year-old son last week.
Dead finches, cockatiels and hamsters were also found at the home.
Police say 17 living animals, including a bull mastiff, were at the residence. Many of the animals were “emaciated” and lacked food and water.
Police say the home was in “disarray,” with piles of feces in the kitchen and piles of clothes, trash and empty cages in the dining room.
Vicente was arrested Thursday on child abuse and animal cruelty charges. She was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Dec. 20.
It’s unclear if she has an attorney.
