November 4, 2017 11:01 pm

Max Pacioretty scores in overtime as Montreal Canadiens come back to beat Winnipeg Jets

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

Jonathan Drouin, Artturi Lehkonen, Max Pacioretty, Andrew Shaw and Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens celebrate a second period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place on Nov. 4, 2017.

Jonathan Kozub / Getty Images
WINNIPEG – Max Pacioretty scored a power-play goal at 3:07 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Jets defenceman Tyler Myers had cross-checked Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk at 1:54 to give the Habs the man advantage.

Some mishandling of the puck by the Jets behind the net led to Pacioretty’s fifth of the season from in close on goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He also had a pair of assists.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third period when Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored back-to-back power-play goals 2 minutes and 14 seconds apart to give the Jets a 4-2 lead at 6:39.

But the high-shooting Canadiens weren’t done. Tomas Plekanec squeezed the gap at 8:17 and then Jeff Petry tied it 4-4 at 15:16.

The Canadiens peppered Hellebuyck with 50 shots. He made 45 saves as Winnipeg’s win streak ended at three games. He still hasn’t lost in regulation (7-0-2).

