November 3, 2017 4:58 pm

Retired NHL referee Kerry Fraser, 65, reveals incurable cancer diagnosis

By Staff The Canadian Press

Referee Kerry Fraser watches the play during first period NHL hockey action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers in Toronto Saturday, March 27, 2010.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
NEW YORK – Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser has been diagnosed with an incurable form of blood cancer.

Fraser wrote on the NHL’s website Friday that he was recently diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called essential thrombocythemia, known as ET.

He described it as “an incurable cancer in the leukemia family, although in rare instances it can evolve into a related disease called myelofibrosis, or into acute leukemia.”

He added that while it is incurable, patients can live a normal life with it for many years. However, it carries a danger of developing blood clots that can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

“I consider myself blessed that this rare disease was diagnosed before I had a stroke or heart attack,” he wrote. “At 65, I was planning on living a healthy, full life for many more years.

“Now that I know I have this disease I can take extra precautions to keep my blood thinner and hopefully prevent a blood clot from hitting my heart or brain.”

Fraser retired in 2010 after 30 years as an NHL referee.

 

