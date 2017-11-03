Edmonton’s Project Red Ribbon aims to stop impaired driving during holiday season

An annual campaign to stop impaired driving in Edmonton during the holiday season kicked off Friday.

Mayor Don Iveson and Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht were on hand for the launch of MADD Edmonton & Area’s annual Project Red Ribbon campaign, which raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving during the holiday season.

“So here we are again, another year, still dealing with an issue that continues to hoist death, injury and misery on our community,” Knecht said. “Drunk driving continues to be an issue that is 100 per cent preventable.”

In 2017, the EPS have made 1038 impaired driving arrests. This is more than 3 people a day. #dontdrinkanddrive #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/AqOldIvOin — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 3, 2017

Iveson proclaimed Nov. 1 to the first Monday after Jan. 1 as Project Red Ribbon months in Edmonton.

“Our city is ranked at number seven nationally for the most police-reported impaired driving incidents,” Iveson said. “Impaired driving is a choice, a choice that doesn’t just have consequences for the driver.”

Alisson Tatham joined MADD Canada three years ago after father was killed by an impaired driver.

“Everyone just wants to believe that drinking and driving is not going to impact their life, as I probably did myself until it did impact my life,” Tatham said.

“Getting these children that are junior high, high school age to realize that this is still an ongoing issue that could affect them is very important to me.”

MADD is also asking Edmonton drivers to show their support for the campaign by tying a red ribbon to their vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases and backpacks.

Tatham said impaired drivers often think their poor decision only impacts them, but it impacts many people.

“It’s not worth it to drive impaired. I cannot even begin to describe the impact it’s had on my family. My mom lost her husband of 37 years, my brother and sister, we lost our dad, and I can’t now introduce my son to his grandfather,” Tatham said.

MADD also presented an award to three Edmonton police officers who received the Cpl. Cummings Award earlier this year for helping with the mission to stop impaired driving.

The Corporal Graeme Cumming award has been given to 3 EPS members for their dedication to stopping impaired drivers in 2017. #yeg pic.twitter.com/WYTGunLan0 — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 3, 2017

This is the 30th anniversary of MADD Canada’s Red Ribbon campaign.