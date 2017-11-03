Saskatoon weather outlook: -25 wind chills, up to 10 cm snow ahead

Wind chills down to -25 possible ahead with up to 10 centimetres of snow on the way!

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Saskatoon was in a snow globe to end the week on Friday as we dipped back to -10 to start the day, which felt close to -20 with wind chill.

Breezy conditions kicked in through the morning with cool northeasterly winds upwards of 25 km/h, gusting into the 30 to 40 km/h range.

A snowfall warning has been issued in parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Humboldt, Wynyard, Kamsack and Yorkton for up to 15 centimetres of snow by late Saturday.

The cool conditions and snow continue for the rest of the day with a few centimetres expected to fall as temperatures attempt to climb a few degrees into minus single digits with wind chills in the minus teens.

Friday Night

Even heavier snow will move in Friday night with up to 5 centimetres potentially falling by morning, as we cool back to a low of -10 degrees.

Saturday

-18 is around what it’ll feel like Saturday with wind chill to start the day with snow still falling in the morning before easing through the afternoon after a few more centimetres falls.

The mercury is expected to rise up into mid-minus single digits for an afternoon high, but it’ll feel like the minus teens with wind chill all day with a cool north-northeasterly wind around 20 gusting to 35 km/h.

Sunday

Arctic air plunges in even further on Sunday and with a chance of some clear breaks early in the day, temperatures could plummet into the mid-minus teens with wind chills down to -25 possible in the morning.

We will warm up to around -8 during the day as clouds move back in with a slight chance of flurries, with wind chills again making it feel like the minus teens right through the afternoon.

Work Week Outlook

Monday morning will be absolutely frigid with temperatures diving back even further into the minus teens with wind chills again into the mid -20s with mostly sunny skies expected under an arctic high during the day.

Warmer air will build back in during the week along with the clouds and a chance of flurries as daytime highs climb back into mid-minus single digits by mid-week.

