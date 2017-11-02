2018 Your Saskatchewan calendars have arrived

Incredible Your Saskatchewan photos taken across Saskatchewan over the past year have been compiled into a beautiful calendar that helps support a very special Christmas charity in Saskatoon.

This calendar can be yours by simply making a minimum $10 donation to our Christmas charity, TLC@Home (Touching Lives of Children @ Home).

Global Saskatoon will be in the food court at the Lawson Heights Mall with the calendars on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are also available at Global Saskatoon at 218 Robin Cres. or the Hairstyle Inn at Lawson Heights Mall or Circle Centre Mall in Saskatoon.

The calendars are the perfect holiday gift, filled with stunning images captured and submitted by Global Saskatoon viewers of beautiful scenes from across the beautiful province of Saskatchewan and are proudly supported by PrintWest and Mister Print.

TLC@Home, started by Hairstyle Inn in 2006, looks to touch the lives of children in Saskatoon one shoe box at a time.

Global Saskatoon and Cameco are proud partners and have filled Christmas gift boxes with toys and other goodies for thousands of our children in core schools over the past several years.