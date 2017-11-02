Calgary weather: snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada

A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in place on Thursday with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday morning.

The snowfall warning was initially issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday afternoon.

In it, Environment Canada warns a slow-moving low over Vancouver Island will bring snowfall into southern Alberta with heavy snow along the foothills.

“Snow will intensify this afternoon and tonight and continue into Friday before gradually tapering off,” Environment Canada said.

The organization believes total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are possible by Saturday morning.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada warned.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel anticipates a high of just -8 C for Calgary on Thursday with a low of -14 C overnight, followed by a high of -10 C on Friday.

